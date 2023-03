TSA looking to hire at R-O-A

The TSA is hiring at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. TSA officials will be at the Williamson Road Library from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm Thursday to help accelerate the hiring process for women and men in preparation for the busy spring and summer travel seasons. Both full and part-time employment is being offered. All new hires will receive a thousand-dollar bonus.