Roanoke man faces charges after failed escape

Police have arrested a man who was wanted after slamming his vehicle in reverse striking a Roanoke City Police car while authorities were trying to apprehend him. 25-year-old Ryan Guerrant allegedly made the escape attempt in June of last year after a Roanoke man was found shot on Colonial Avenue SW. Police recovered 51 grams of fentanyl, 187 grams of methamphetamine, and a handgun. Guerrant is being held without bond.