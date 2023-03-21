More than $1 million dollars in drugs seized during Roanoke operation

ROANOKE, Va. – On March 16th, 2023, the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant 1500 block of Riverside Terrace SE in Roanoke, Va., as a result of a long-term drug investigation which involved several counties in the Roanoke area, to include Bedford, Alleghany, and Botetourt.

Seized during the investigation was approximately 10.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7.1 ounces of fentanyl, 13 grams of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, 9.2 ounces of marijuana, 57 doses of Suboxone, and 33.5 doses of prescription pills, 20 firearms, and $6,647 in U.S. currency. The street value of all drugs seized are $1,051,367.00.

Ronnie Edward Niday, 19, of Roanoke, Va., was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug, distribution of methamphetamine, and distribution of fentanyl.

Shawn Michael McCraw, 35, of Roanoke, Va., was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Ashley Nicole Bobbitt, 23, of Roanoke, Va., was charged with possession of a schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Niday, McCraw and Bobbit are being held with no bond at this time at the Roanoke Adult Detention Center.

The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task force is comprised of investigative personnel from the Roanoke City Police Department, Salem Police Department, Vinton Police Department and Virginia State Police.