Trend reverses as average used vehicle prices in region decline

| By

If you have been waiting for used car prices to come down before considering a purchase, the trend is your friend — at least for now. Average Roanoke-area prices are down from a year ago, reversing the pandemic-era pattern. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

From iSeeCars:

For used cars in Roanoke, the iSeeCars analysis found:

Used car prices changed by -4.0% between Oct. 2022 and Oct. 2023.

The average used car price is $29,656, compared to $30,881 last October.