Police: Child struck, injured by Roanoke City school bus

Roanoke police report a school bus struck and injured a girl this morning on the city’s northwest side. Police say it happened as the girl entered the roadway at Cove Road and Lancelot Lane, which is right around the entrance to North Ridge Apartments. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. It’s unclear if the school bus driver might face any charges. Further details are not yet available.



NEWS RELEASE: On December 15, 2023 at approximately 8:50 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cove Road and Lancelot Lane NW. Responding officers located a juvenile female victim with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries from this crash. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel transported the child to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses advised that the child had been struck by a Roanoke City School Bus after she entered the roadway. Officers located the bus shortly after the crash occurred and spoke with the bus driver. There were several students on the bus, but no additional injuries have been reported to police at this time. It is not believed that any other vehicles were involved. At this time, no charges have been placed regarding this motor vehicle crash. As is the practice in these type investigations, the Commonwealth Attorney will be consulted once the investigation is completed.

Traffic Investigators are working to determine the events leading to the crash. This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time.