Roanoke protest calls for conditions on future US aid to Israel

| By

A community organizer in Roanoke believes future US aid to Israel should come with specific conditions tied to humanitarian concerns. During a protest in downtown Roanoke, Rafeeq McNamara with Occupy Roanoke for Palestinians, says the US is hurting its reputation on the world stage by helping Israel’s operation in Gaza. McNamara says in no way does he condone the Hamas militant group’s attack that killed more than 1,000 Israelis on October 7th. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has more: