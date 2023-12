Rescue Mission reports many more people seek help after pandemic eases

| By

It may sound counter-intuitive at first, but the Roanoke Rescue Mission says demand for its services has noticeably risen since the COVID pandemic eased. And with Christmas approaching, it hopes a fund-raising challenge grant will help it best help those it serves. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Rescue Mission CEO Lee Clark spoke like this week on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full conversation:

CLICK HERE for the Roanoke Rescue Mission website