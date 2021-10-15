Three injured during Northwest Roanoke shooting

Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Delta Drive NW. Responding officers located three victims at an apartment, each of which were suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victim’s sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the third sustained more serious injuries from the altercation. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported all three individuals to Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Investigators are in the preliminary stages of the investigation and details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time. At this time we believe all three individuals were known to each and we are not currently looking for any other persons of interest at this time.