Bedford County bus driver charged with DUI

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office obtained 3 charges of felony Child Endangerment and 1 charge of Driving while Under the Influence for Bedford County Public Schools Bus Driver, 39-year-old Kimberly Ricketts of Campbell County. On October 7th the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned parent regarding her child’s bus driver acting suspicious during the morning elementary school route.

Allegations made about her actions and behavior led the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Social Services, and Bedford County Public Schools Officials to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding this complaint. At the completion of this investigation, Ricketts was arrested on these four charges. Ms. Ricketts is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured Bond.