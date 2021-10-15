Roanoke County opens second location for early in-person voting

| By

Roanoke County will open a second in-person early voting center on Monday, but whether you choose to vote before November 2nd or on election day itself, it is likely you will encounter shorter waits than last year. County Electoral Board Chair Ken Srpan says early voting numbers so far are far below those in the 2020 presidential election year. Still, with the early in-person option now available to all registered Virginia voters, the county is again opening a second site at the Brambleton Center in the Cave Spring area for two weeks starting Monday. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for the Roanoke County Elections Office website.

Click here for statewide voter information Virginia Department of Elections