Chicken Salad Chick at Tanglewood gets ready to open Tuesday morning

Chicken Salad Chick at Tanglewood will open to the general public after a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning. In the meantime this weekend an invite-only “soft opening” will raise money for the Blue Ridge Achievement Center. Mary Lisa Anderson is the franchise co-owner: the soft opening meals this weekend are free but Anderson hopes patrons will at least donate the menu price for their food. Mary Lisa and Lee Anderson have another Chicken Salad Chick franchise in Christiansburg, where they raised more than $4000 for a program that helps feed children over the weekends.