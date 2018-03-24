Teen arrested after loaded gun found inside backpack

Published March 24, 2018 | By AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A 16-year-old student at a Virginia high school has been charged after a loaded gun was found inside the student’s backpack.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Highland Springs High School was placed on lockdown Friday after the gun was found. The student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The gun was confiscated by police. In a letter to parents, school officials wrote that the weapon “was never brandished or used in a threatening manner.” They said they found the weapon after a tip from someone inside the school.

School administrators said students were held in class while police investigated, but instruction continued and students were dismissed at the regular time.

