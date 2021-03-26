Taking it to the streets: Va vaccine signups go beyond internet and phones

| By

Virginia’s vaccination program is taking it to the streets and into churches in efforts to reach many people considered most at risk to COVID-19. State health officials say there are inner city communities in particular with significant populations who cannot easily access the signups, or have a great mistrust of the vaccines, or both. So officials have set up community outreach programs in many of those areas. Black and Latino communities have been among the hardest hit statewide by the pandemic. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: