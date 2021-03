American Red Cross seeks more blood donors with creative promos

As with just about everything else the pandemic has made it challenging at times to collect enough donated blood. The Red Cross has gotten creative – like current promotions where those who donate blood, plasma or platelets can win thousand-dollar gift cards or a trip to the Indianapolis 500. Hear the complete conversation from our live interview this morning below. Jonathan McNamara(pictured) is a spokesman for the American Red Cross in Virginia.