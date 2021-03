SOL’s will be administered this Spring

The State Superintendent of Public Schools in Virginia – Dr. James Lane – stopped by Cave Spring High School in Roanoke County for a tour this morning. Lane gets this question a lot from parents – and he said yes, the Standards of Learning tests will be taken this spring, after a hiatus in 2020. Lane also said he’s been impressed while touring schools around the Commonwealth about the COVID safety mitigation measures now in place as more students return to in-person learning.