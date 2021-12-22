Suspect wanted in Moneta store theft

| By

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this photo. The Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the property damage and larceny that occurred on 12/22/21 at the Smith Mountain Laundry located on Hendricks Store Road in the Moneta area of Bedford County.

If anyone has any information on this crime, please notify our dispatch, attention Investigator Maddox at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.