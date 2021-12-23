Suspect in custody following fatal Franklin County shooting

Boones Mill, Virginia (December 23rd, 2021) – On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call for shots fired in the 6000 block of Bethlehem Road in Boones Mill, Virginia. Upon arrival, deputies located Mary Ann Cook, seventy years of age, deceased in her residence from an apparent gunshot wound. Dominic Novia was identified as the suspect and had fled the scene on foot.

Additional information came into the Emergency Communications Center that a male matching the suspect’s description was in the area of a nearby convenience store. Units arrived on scene, immediately searched the area, and located the suspect near Whispering Creek Road. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail.

Dominic Thomas Novia, thirty years old of Boones Mill, has been charged with Second Degree Murder and is being held without bond. This was an isolated incident and poses no further threat to the community.