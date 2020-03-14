Suspect sought for overnight Roanoke shooting

NEWS RELEASE: On March 14, 2020 at about 1:00 am, Roanoke Police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at Lafayette Blvd NW and Melrose Ave NW. Arriving officers located an adult male with gunshot wounds. The man was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous