Suspect sought in SE Roanoke robbery

Roanoke Police are looking for a robbery suspect who held up a business this afternoon on 9th Street Southeast near Bullitt Avenue. Police do not name the business, but surveillance photos are consistent with the Carter Bank and Trust branch on that block. Officials say the suspect produced a note demanding money, then left on foot with the cash. There is no word on how much was taken.

NEWS RELEASE: On February 11, 2021 at approximately 1:50 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a robbery from a business in the 600 block of 9th Street SE. Responding officers did not locate a suspect on scene. Surveillance video shows the suspect enter the building then produce a note demanding money to the employee of the business. The suspect left the building with an undisclosed amount of currency, appearing to leave on foot. Anyone with information about this incident or individual is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.