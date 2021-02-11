First Roanoke City candidate for Sheriff announces run

LeMajor “Lee” Hill is announcing his candidacy for the Office of Sheriff in Roanoke City, calling himself, “a lifelong resident of Roanoke City and have served over 25 years at the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office. Hill makes a formal announcement at “The Galleria,” 3625 Williamson Rd., at noon on Saturday. THe seat is open this Fall after the retirement of Tim Allen and his interim replacement choosing not to run.

(from website) I would like to welcome you to the official website for the Campaign to Elect LeMajor “Lee” Hill Sheriff of Roanoke City. Thank you for taking the time to visit my site and your desire to learn more about my candidacy for the Office of Sheriff. As the time nears for the next election, more and more potential candidates are preparing to make their stances on why they should be elected to serve their community known. I submit to you that my democratic candidacy for the Office of Sheriff comes at the right time and for the right reason.

By now, many of you know that Sheriff Tim Allen will not be seeking re-election. He has retired after an illustrious, successful, and effective career in public service. Sheriff Allen has been a strong leader in law enforcement who established high levels of trust and integrity within the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office. His footprint on the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office and the City as a whole will be everlasting.

Our citizens need an experienced Sheriff who has developed trust and integrity throughout our community and who has the leadership/ability to lead us into the future. It is vitally important to elect an individual with vision, a willingness to get involved, and who possess an understanding of the challenging needs of our community and department.