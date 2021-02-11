Carilion doc: All COVID vaccine brands work well, so take the first you can

| By

All signs point to federal approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine this month — a single-dose shot from Johnson and Johnson. But whenever it becomes available, a local expert says you should take any of the vaccines as soon as you get the chance. Doctor Paul Skolnik is Chief of Medicine at Carilion Clinic, there is no need or reason to wait for one brand or another. Skolnik says all show success as well in limiting the effects of the new COVID variants. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is expected to join the distribution pipeline in March. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: