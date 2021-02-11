Bedford County teen is missing

| By

NEWS RELEASE: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the missing juvenile seen in the photo. Jacob Ashman is 16 years of age, 5’9” and 180lbs. Jacob was last seen around 11:30pm last night in the Liberty High School area of Bedford County. Jacob left the residence on foot, wearing grey sweatpants, a grey hoodie, and pink shoes with neon pink writing. If you have any information on the possible location or whereabouts of Jacob, contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.