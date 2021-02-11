VDH reporting 72 new coronavirus cases in Roanoke Valley

According to the latest numbers released this morning by the Virginia Department of Health there are 72 new confirmed or probable coronavirus cases, 4 new hospitalizations, and 2 new deaths being reported in the Roanoke Valley. 51 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations, and 2 new deaths in Roanoke County, 12 new cases in Salem, and 9 new cases in Botetourt County. State health officials are also reporting 6 less cases, 1 less hospitalization, and 2 less deaths in Roanoke City, and 1 less hospitalization in Salem.This is the second straight day less than 100 new cases have been reported in the Roanoke Valley.