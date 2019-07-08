Suspect sought for Franklin County vehicle break-ins

| By

NEWS RELEASE: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in solving several thefts from motor vehicles. On 6/27/19 and 6/30/19, several vehicle break ins were reported on Stoneybrook Rd. and Chestnut Pointe Dr. in the Burnt Chimney and Westlake communities of Franklin County. The photographs below are pictures of a suspect that is wanted for questioning in relation to these break ins. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Nolen at 540-483-6662.