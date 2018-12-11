Suspect sought for Bedford Co. shoplifting

| By

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office hopes a store surveillance photo will help them find a man suspected of shoplifting several items last month from a convenience store between Bedford and Moneta.

News release: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a shoplifting suspect. On Friday November 23, 2018, a black male wearing a red hoodie and believed to be in his 40’s shoplifted several items from the Quick Mart located on Moneta Road. The suspect is believed to be traveling in a black Dodge Nitro. Anyone with information on this crime can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or go online to http://cvcrimestoppers.org. Enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous andcould receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.