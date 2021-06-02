UPDATE: Blacksburg murder victim identified

Blacksburg Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect suspect for a homicide last night on the 100 block of North Main Street. The victim is identified as 40-year-old Jerry Smith. Police say Isimemem Etute is charged with second-degree murder. Officials say the two were acquaintances but are releasing few other details at this time.

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: This continues to be a complex, ongoing investigation. The victim is Mr. Jerry Smith ,a 40 year old male who resided in the Town of Blacksburg. This investigation has revealed that Mr. Smith and Mr. Etute were acquaintances. Witnesses have been identified and interviewed, and are cooperating with investigators. There is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

PREVIOUS: The Blacksburg Police Department responded to 119 N. Main St for a welfare check at 10:30 PM on June 01, 2021. On scene officers located a deceased male victim. Detectives were called to the scene to initiate a death investigation Investigators ruled the death a homicide. Through the investigation Mr. Isimemen Etute was identified as a person of interest and later charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Currently Mr. Etute is being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond. This is an ongoing investigation anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540)443-1400 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540)961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.