COVID by the numbers: trending in the right direction

As COVID case numbers continue their steady decrease Carilion Clinic is posting for the last time numbers for the Near Southwest Region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and the Salem VA medical center. There are 61 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 17 ICU patients and 10 patients on ventilators. That’s 13 fewer ICU patients than one week ago and 8 fewer overall hospitalized for COVID-19. At its peak in mid-January the Near Southwest Region reported 450 patients.

Meanwhile the VDH today is reporting no new coronavirus deaths but 2 new related hospitalizations in the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24-hour reporting period. State officials are reporting 8 new coronavirus cases among Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt County. According to the department, there are 2 new cases in Roanoke City, 5 new cases and 2 new hospitalizations in Roanoke County, and 1 new case in Botetourt County.