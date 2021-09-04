Suspect caught after 2 shot after Virginia football game

| By

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a teen suspected of shooting and wounding two others after a high school football game has been arrested in North Carolina.

The Prince William County Police Department issued a news release on Saturday saying that the 17-year-old male was arrested Friday in the shooting that occurred Aug. 27 in the parking lot of Freedom High School in Woodbridge.

Police say that the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect in North Carolina and he’s awaiting extradition on charges including aggravated malicious wounding and robbery. Neither his name nor the location of the arrest were immediately released.

The news release said that the shooting was preceded by a fight between two groups in which the suspect took money from a member of the other group.

Two people who weren’t involved in the fight suffered minor injuries when the suspect fired into a nearby crowd.

“At one point, the suspect brandished a firearm and shot into a nearby crowd, striking one victim in lower body and grazing another in the foot,” the news release said.

The victims, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, were treated at nearby hospitals