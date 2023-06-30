Supreme Court ruling expected to boost Va. COVID lawsuits against employers

Many workers in Virginia who lost their jobs after citing religious grounds in refusing COVID vaccines may now have stronger grounds to seek legal recourse, the result of a unanimously ruling Thursday from the U.S. Supreme Court. The case in question has nothing directly to do with COVID; the justices ruled in favor of a postal worker disciplined for refusing to work Sundays citing religious reasons, a decision that cheered Attorney Josh Hetzler with the Founding Freedoms Law Center in Richmond. He represents UVA Health Systems workers who say they were disciplined after citing religious grounds for refusing COVID vaccines. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: