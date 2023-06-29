VT Professor calls SCOTUS ruling that cites 14th Amendment “ironic”

The 6 to 3 majority conservative US Supreme Court has struck down the use of Affirmative Action in higher education as a way to gain admittance. The Supreme Court ruling today came after lawsuits filed by Asian students who felt they were being discriminated against on college admission policies due to Affirmative Action that gave black students precedence. Brandy Faulkner is a professor of political science and Afrikaner studies at Virginia Tech:

Meanwhile Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith has commented about the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in higher education, calling it “a well-reasoned opinion by the Court” Griffith agreed with the 6 to 3 conservative majority opinion that, “it violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause.”