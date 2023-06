Some local air pollution levels are the highest in 21 years

| By

State health and environmental officials say all that smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to pose real health threats to many people across the Roanoke Valley. The air pollution levels often vary by the hour, but at times, they remain more than 10 times higher than World Health Organization standards for what is called particulate matter pollution — and the highest in more than two decades. The latest from WFIR’s Evan Jones: