High blood pressure and Maternal Mortality – a rising concern

The death of a former Olympic medalist and track star last month who was expecting at the time has put the spotlight on the risks to expectant mothers caused by several conditions related to high blood pressure. A local OBG-YN physician and associate professor at the Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine spoke this week with WFIR’s Gene Marrano, and here is a “Longer Listen.”