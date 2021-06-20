State Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Franklin County

Virginia State Police Trooper G.L. Goad is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County. The crash occurred June 18, 2021 at 7:45 p.m. on Snow Creek Road/Rte. 890, approximately one mile east of Shady Grove Road/Rte. 882.

A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was traveling west on Snow Creek Road when it crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to run off the road and strike a tree.

The 29-year-old male motorcyclist and a 29-year-old female passenger were both thrown from the motorcycle. Both were flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Both are Bassett, Va. residents and were wearing helmets.

The driver of the Toyota, a 52-year-old female from Martinsville, Va., was transported by ambulance to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges at this time are pending and the crash remains under investigation.