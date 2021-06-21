Virginia hits vaccination target 2 weeks early

The country as a whole may not make President Joe Biden’s vaccination target by July 4th – but the Commonwealth has. Governor Northam’s office announced today 70% of adults 18 years and older in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Virginia is the 16th state in the nation to meet this goal, set by President Biden in early May, reaching the key vaccination milestone two weeks ahead of the nationwide July 4th target. To date, over 8.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia. More than 4.2 million individuals – or 60% of the population 18 and older – are fully vaccinated.