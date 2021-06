Continuing COVID impact: Va employers face big payroll tax increase in 2022

| By

Many Virginia employers face a big increase in payroll taxes next year if the General Assembly does not intervene. The state’s unemployment trust fund has been largely depleted in the last year as it paid out record numbers of unemployment compensation claims, and under the formula now in place, many employers would have to increase their fund contributions four-fold in 2022. State lawmakers are already looking at possible ways to ease that potential burden, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports: