The cheapest apartment rentals in Virginia? Right here in Roanoke

A national apartment rental website says if you are looking a a relative bargain in Virginia, the number-one place to look right now is Roanoke. Rent.com says one-bedroom apartments in the Star City have been going for about $600 dollars on average over the last year, and that is about one-third the statewide average. Two Roanoke-area communities also show up in the top ten, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

Click here to read the full rent.com report.