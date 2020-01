Soup for Seniors drive set for next week

| By

The Local Office on Aging is teaming up with multiple businesses and organizations to bring food to seniors during the winter months. The LOA is kicking off its Soup for Seniors collection Monday through Friday of next week at various locations throughout our area with a goal of at least 50,000 cans of soup or non perishable items. WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has this report.

