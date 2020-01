New goal: Roanoke airport officials seek non-stop service to Houston

Officials at Roanoke’s airport are pressing United airlines to bring non-stop service to Houston. The airport has long sought direct flights to Dallas, Denver and Detroit, and Houston is a new option being sought. Airport representatives met with United officials earlier this month to present their case, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

