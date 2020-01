Roanoke Lunar New Year celebration adds more cultures

Local Colors and Roanoke Valley Sister Cities are bringing the 2020 Lunar New Year celebration Saturday to the Taubman Museum of Art. Local Colors decided to expand the celebration to extend beyond the Chinese New Year to include multiple Asian cultures that also mark the change in the new year around this time. WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has this report:

