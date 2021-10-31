Shooting victim located in downtown Roanoke last night

On October 30, 2021 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of 8th Street NW. Officers responded to the scene but did not locate any victims or suspects. A short time later, they located the victim of this incident at 4th Street and Campbell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the adult male victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Detectives are working to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

No suspects have been located and no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.