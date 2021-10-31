UVA loses in late night shootout; Tech snaps losing streak

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Winning with tough defense has been BYU’s path to success this season. The 25th-ranked Cougars proved they still know how to light up a scoreboard. BYU outlasted Virginia 66-49 on Saturday night in a game in which the teams combined for 1,322 yards and 115 points. The Cougars got career-best performances from Tyler Allgeier and Jaren Hall to secure their fifth victory over a Power 5 opponent this season.

Allgeier rushed for a career-high 266 yards and five touchdowns. Hall threw for a career-high 349 yards and three scores. He also ran for 42 yards and another TD. “Defensive coaches don’t really like this game, but it felt like an old-school BYU type of game,” Cougars coach Kalani Sitake said. BYU (7-2) pulled away after scoring 21 points off three turnovers.

Virginia kept pace behind a strong all-around performance from Brennan Armstrong. He threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns, and also tossed a pair of interceptions. Armstrong added 94 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. He left late in the fourth quarter after sustaining an apparent rib injury. The loss snapped the Cavaliers’ (6-3, 4-2 ACC) four-game winning streak.

(AP) Tré Turner caught seven passes for 187 yards and one score to lead Virginia Tech to a 26-17 win at Georgia Tech on Saturday as the Hokies snapped a three-game losing to break even in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-4 ACC) toyed with a comeback in the second half, but couldn’t overcome a first half in which the Yellow Jackets allowed Virginia Tech (4-4, 2-2) – the next-to-last ranked offense in the conference at 329.7 yards per game – to match that yardage on the way to a 20-7 lead. Braxton Burmeister completed 15 of 25 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns for Virginia Tech, and Turner was far and away his go-to guy as the junior racked up a career high in receiving yards.