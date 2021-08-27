Shooting incident late this morning in NW Roanoke

| By

(From Roanoke PD) On August 27, 2021 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified a person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Kellogg Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details are limited at this time, but no suspects were located and no arrests have been made regarding this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.