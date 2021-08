VDH reports largest single day coronavirus case spike since February

| By

The VDH today is reporting 3,520 new coronavirus cases statewide, which is the largest single day case spike since February 11th, and 40 new virus related deaths from around the Commonwealth, which marks the largest single-day death spike since April 6th. State health officials are reporting 122 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths, and 3 new hospitalizations across Roanoke City, Salem and Botetourt and Roanoke counties.