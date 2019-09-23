Shooting incident in Roanoke yesterday claims a life

(from Roanoke PD) on September 22, just after 9:00 pm, Roanoke Police responded to a report of someone shot in the 100 block of 20th St NW. Arriving officers located an adult male with gunshot wounds inside a business in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel responded and pronounced the individual deceased on scene. Roanoke Police do not believe there is any further danger to the community regarding this incident. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.