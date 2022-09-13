Shooting incident; details limited

(from Roanoke PD) On September 12 at approximately 5:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to speak with the adult male victim, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Details about this incident are limited. At this time with the limited information available, a crime scene has not been located. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.