Drive for Change campaign launches to prevent teen driving fatalities

From 2020 to 2021, Virginia saw a more than 50% increase in teen driver fatalities. In over 60% of those accidents, the teens were speeding or unrestrained. Now, a statewide teen driver safety initiative is kicking off in the hopes of creating a culture of safety among teen drivers. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:

Click here to register for the Drive for Change Campaign