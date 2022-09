Company celebrates opening of Roanoke facility, new jobs

A Pennsylvania-based company that provides transportation, warehousing and delivery services is now operating a newly-opened facility in Roanoke. City officials joined top brass from A. Duie Pyle Monday afternoon to celebrate the opening of its Roanoke Center along Salem Turnpike NW, one of three new ones in Virginia as the company expands operations across the state. The company is employing 25 full-time and about 10 part-time workers as it begins local operations. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: