Woman shot: Roanoke police don’t know who did it or where

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On April 8, 2021 at approximately noon, Roanoke Police were notified that a person had been shot in the 1700 block of Rorer Avenue SW. Responding officers located an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. The victim was treated on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS and did not wish to be transported to the hospital. The preliminary investigation indicates that the incident did not occur where the victim was located. Officers are still attempting to locate the scene of this incident. The victim and suspect are known to one another and this appears to be an isolated incident. At this time, no arrests have been made regarding this investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.