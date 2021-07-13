Shirtless church burglar sought

NEWS RELEASE: On 7/8/2021 between the hours of 6:06 AM and 7:10 AM, the male subject depicted in the attached video surveillance photos broke into the Lakewood Baptist Church located at 2469 Sunburst Road, in Evington. The subject stole several items from the church, but moved a number of items to other locations in the church (seemingly in an effort to return and pick them up later).

The subject is a white male with several distinct tattoos, notably on each of his arms.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie at (434) 332-9580.