Several acts of gun violence within 24 hours, one homicide

| By

From Roanoke Police Department : Several acts of gun violence impacted our community this weekend. Here are the details we can share about these incidents at this time:

On November 13, 2021 at approximately 7:25 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Melrose Avenue NW. The City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised the victim of this incident was being transported via personal vehicle to the hospital. While en route, the vehicle stopped at Fire-EMS Station #5 for further assistance. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the adult male victim to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Melrose Avenue NW and did not locate any evidence on scene. However, evidence of a shooting was located

in the 1000 block of Peck Street NW. Preliminary investigation indicates this is where the incident occurred. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.

On November 14, 2021 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired in the 4800 block of Eden Drive NW. While officers

were en route, the City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised that a person with a gunshot wound had been located in the 2000 block of Gandy Drive NW.

Officers rerouted to the Gandy Drive address and located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers on Eden Drive located evidence of a shooting. Preliminary investigation indicates this is where the man was injured. However, further details are limited due to the victim’s lack of cooperation. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.

On November 14, 2021 at approximately 5:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired in the 3100 block of Williamson Road NE. As

officers were responding, the City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised that more information came in indicating there was a person with a gunshot wound

on scene. Responding officers located an adult male with a critical injury outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victim

deceased on scene. The identity of the victim will be release after proper notifications have been made. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637;

please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.